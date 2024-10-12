Steelers Zach Frazier getting early national attention

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

In a recent ESPN poll, Steelers center Zach Frazier ranked sixth among all NFL rookies. The poll took the opinion of five NFL analysts, including ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid.

“Entering the 2024 draft, it was clear that the Steelers had a huge need at center after releasing Mason Cole in January,” Reid wrote in the poll.

“Pittsburgh found that immediate answer in the second round, as Frazier has arguably been the best rookie offensive lineman of this class. In five starts, Frazier has the 20th-best PBWR (pass block win-rate). The instincts, strength, and toughness he showcased at West Virginia have all carried over early in his pro career.”

