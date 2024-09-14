Swing and a miss: Pirates strike out 14 times in loss to Royals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

It was the tale of two pitchers on Friday night at PNC Park as Luis Ortiz struggled and Alec Marsh shined in an 8-3 loss for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals (81-67) erupted for six runs in the second inning after an Ortiz throwing error opened the floodgates.

Yuli Gurriel singled home a run and Kyle Isbel followed with a double to right field. After a Tommy Pham two-run single, Salvador Perez connected on a two-run home run to center field.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group