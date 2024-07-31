Sports

With Roman Wilson sidelined, Steelers sign wide receiver

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tarik Black Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tarik Black (81) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Tarik Black, to help offset the loss of rookie Roman Wilson, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

Wilson suffered the injury early in practice on Tuesday and was removed from the field. He is expected to miss multiple weeks after being injured while running a jet sweeps during seven shots.

Black was one of a handful of players that the Steelers tried out just before the start of training camp.

