With Roman Wilson sidelined, Steelers sign wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Tarik Black, to help offset the loss of rookie Roman Wilson, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

Wilson suffered the injury early in practice on Tuesday and was removed from the field. He is expected to miss multiple weeks after being injured while running a jet sweeps during seven shots.

Black was one of a handful of players that the Steelers tried out just before the start of training camp.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group