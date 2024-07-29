Air Quality Alert issued for several counties Monday; few storms could bring downpours, lightning

PITTSBURGH — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Washington, western Westmoreland and western Fayette counties for Monday. Those with respiratory ailments, young children, older adults should avoid overexertion outside today.

There will be a spotty shower or storm Monday, mainly after lunch. At this point, widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could bring brief downpours and lightning.

Tuesday will bring a slightly better chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms could produce some heavier rainfall amounts.

We’ll stay fairly unsettled this week with a chance of showers and storms every day. However, not everyone will see rain every day.

Get the latest timing as wet weather moves into your area from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group