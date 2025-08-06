Another comfortable summer day, highs in the low 80s

PITTSBURGH — Partly sunny, warm but another comfortable summer day ahead, highs will be in the low 80s. This mainly dry stretch of weather continues but there is a slight chance of a few sprinkles or an isolated shower in the afternoon hours the rest of the week.

A hazy sky is likely this afternoon due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoke forecast will be monitored check back for the latest in the days to come.

The weekend will turn much hotter with high back near 90 degrees by Sunday. The next best chance for rain may not come until early next week.

