Another warm and humid day following a foggy morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Areas of fog will slow down the morning drive in some areas this morning. Watch for quickly changing visibility as you make your way around early today.

It will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like low 90s this afternoon. Most areas will be rain free. However, a quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the mountains.

Thunderstorms return to the area Wednesday and Thursday. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, repeated rounds of heavy rain will bring a renewed threat for flash flooding.

Storms Wednesday and Thursday will be slow moving giving them plenty of time to wring out heavy rainfall and a few storms could also bring damaging winds.

The active pattern with chances for storms continues through the end of the week so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans.

