Autumn chill, scattered showers may start Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — The autumn chill will be back today with scattered showers for the morning hours but Sunday will not be a wash out. Showers will be steadier and heavier east and south of Pittsburgh. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Clouds will break for a little sun in the afternoon, cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will once again be mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will once again be on the cool side with highs upper 60s around 70 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week with a warming trend, highs will be in the 70s with marks near 80 degrees by the end of the work week.

