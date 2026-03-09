Beautiful start to the work week, showers and storms make their way back in mid-week

PITTSBURGH — It will be a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons. Highs temperatures will be close to a record high Tuesday afternoon in the lower 70s.

Showers and storms are likely Wednesday as a cold front races through the area. Storms could produce damaging winds and very heavy rain.

Colder air returns into Thursday morning with a few snow showers. Highs will only be in the lower 40s Thursday with the wind chill in the 30s throughout the day.

