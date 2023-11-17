Breezy Friday with rain moving in

PITTSBURGH — Rain will impact afternoon and evening plans across the area, including high school football playoff games.

Spotty light showers will develop mid-to-late morning with steadier rain likely later in the afternoon. Rain will be moderate at times, so watch for ponding on roads, especially in areas where leaves may be clogging the drains.

It will be breezy, too, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Rain will taper off before midnight with cooler air moving in by the weekend.

