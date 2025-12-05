Chilly overnight, flurries possibly on breezy Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and cold tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 20s and wind chills will be in the teens to start the morning.

Temperatures will continue to run below average for this time of year. Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy Saturday, highs will be in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

A few flurries are possible in spots Saturday afternoon or evening. On Sunday, expect increasing clouds with a few snow showers possible in the evening. Snow may mix with rain in spots, mainly south of Pittsburgh. A quick coating is possible where snow showers move through, which could become slippery.

The active weather pattern continues this week, with the cold air staying in place early next week.

A few flurries are possible on Tuesday with highs near freezing.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise above freezing near the 40-degree mark with cold rain showers that may mix with snow showers in the evening.

