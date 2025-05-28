Chilly with widespread showers Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the rain gear again this morning as widespread showers lift through the area. It won’t be a continuous rain for the commute, but there will be times it could be heavy.

Rain will taper to just a few showers by late afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 60s today. While it won’t be as gusty as Tuesday, it will remain breezy with steady winds around 10-15 mph.

We’ll see a nice break in the action on Thursday with at least peeks of sunshine, but the next upper air system will swing through Friday, bringing more occasional showers followed by another shot of unseasonably cool air this weekend.

The weather should finally turn more summer-like as we head through the first week of June.

