Clear & pleasant evening Saturday before temps turn chilly

PITTSBURGH — It’s clear and pleasant this evening, but cool, though it will be chilly tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

There will be a cool start Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds early. A southwest wind will help push temperatures to the upper 70s. More clouds are expected through the afternoon hours.

The workweek will be warm and above average with showers and a few storms from time to time. Make sure to check the latest forecast throughout the week.

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