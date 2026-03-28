Clouds increase overnight before dry highs rise on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It will be clear and chilly as temperatures fall from the low 40s through the 30s this evening; however, it will be cold overnight with increasing clouds late. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

There will be more clouds Sunday, but dry highs will rise back to the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. A few passing late-night showers can’t be ruled out after midnight Sunday. Lows will only fall to the 40s.

We’ll have a much warmer Monday, with highs in the 60s, and Tuesday’s highs will reach the upper 70s. Both days will be breezy, but Tuesday looks to have the highest gusts around 32 mph. Showers are possible Monday evening and overnight, but Tuesday night into Wednesday will feature more of a steady to heavier rain at times. Temperatures will be up and down for the remainder of the week, but mostly above average with rounds of rain into next weekend.

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