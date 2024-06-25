Clouds increasing Tuesday; stray shower possible

PITTSBURGH — It’s the most comfortable morning in almost 10 days as temperatures have fallen into the 50s. After a sunny start, we will see clouds increase this afternoon as a complex of thunderstorms dives southeast over the Great Lakes.

Most of the rain and storms will fizzle before reaching our area, but a stray shower is possible. Most of tonight should be quiet aside from a stray shower or storm late. It will be much milder tomorrow morning with lows near 70.

Wednesday will be the most active day of the week with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Ingredients support a few storms turning severe with damaging winds and hail and the primary concerns. Behind the front, it turns quite pleasant Thursday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group