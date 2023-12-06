Cloudy, cold Wednesday could bring flurries

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a stray slick spot heading out the door Wednesday. Most areas have temperatures above 30 degrees and roads are generally damp.

Other than a few flurries, it will be a cloudy and cold day Wednesday. Another quick shot of flurries or isolated snow showers could be around to start the day Thursday.

Peaks of sunshine and seasonal temperatures return during the day Thursday, just in time for the Steelers game on Channel 11. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking another system rolling in this weekend bringing warmer temperatures, but wind and rain are likely for Sunday.

