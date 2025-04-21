Cloudy with light rain Monday afternoon with chance of thuderstorms later

PITTSBURGH — A cold front approaches the area this afternoon, bringing clouds and light rain this afternoon followed by a chance of thunderstorms this evening. If we can see enough sun break out, there may be enough fuel for a low-end severe threat which would include strong winds, small hail, and even the chance of an isolated tornado. Most of the rain will exit by sundown with drier air moving in overnight.

Clouds will give way to sun Tuesday, with yet another warm up coming Wednesday and Thursday. Unsettled weather will return for Friday and Saturday in the form of showers, followed by cooler air drier air Saturday night and into next Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group