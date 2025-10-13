Cloudy with stray shower possible Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — A coastal storm slowly pulling out to sea will keep clouds in much of the area to start the day. A stray shower or two will be possible north and east of Pittsburgh through the morning.

Clouds will start to thin out during the afternoon with temperatures once again pushing into the upper 60s. It will be a bit cooler to the east, where clouds linger longer.

We’ll get a brief warm-up into the lower 70s on Tuesday before the next front drops temperatures for the second half of the week.

Frost and freeze alerts will be possible on Thursday and Friday mornings.

