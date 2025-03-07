Mix of sun, clouds Friday before snow showers move in later

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold one this morning, with wind chills in the upper teens to near 20 across the board. We should see at least filtered sunshine for most of the morning, with clouds increasing this afternoon. Highs though should reach the mid-40s across most neighborhoods.

The next fast-moving system will bring snow showers tonight, with some heavier bands possible north of Pittsburgh. Given the warm ground, it will be tough to see much accumulation on pavement surfaces, but we may see a little from Butler to Indiana and points north, where it will be slightly colder. Areas along/south of I-70 will likely stay mainly rain.

Snow/rain showers will quickly shut off overnight with less than an inch total for most of us. The weekend will start off chilly but then moderate to seasonable levels on Sunday.

That will be just a preview of what’s to come next week, with most days forecast to reach well into the 60s. At least a couple of those days could get close to 70 degrees...some of the most persistent warm weather we’ve seen since early November!

