Cold, wind chills near zero this morning; another round of snow showers tonight

Roads may still be treacherous this morning as temperatures fell into the teens overnight. Much of the area saw anywhere from 3 to 5 inches, although the accumulating snow is done for the day.

There may still be some flurries around, but the bigger headline today is the cold with wind chills this morning near zero and only recovering to about 10 degrees this afternoon.

A weak wave of energy will slide through tonight and bring us another round of snow showers late. Parts of the area could wake up to a fresh coating of an inch of snow Friday morning, with the higher end amounts more likely as they head north of Pittsburgh.

The pattern will stay fairly quiet into the first several days of 2026. The weekend will offer at least a little sun, but it will stay chilly with highs only around 30 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will build next week, which will allow milder air to race north. We could be talking about highs near 50 by the end of next week!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group