Cold with few sprinkles, flurries possible Monday

PITTSBURGH — Make sure to have a warm coat as you head out the door today; highs will only make it to the mid-40s. Clouds and sun through the day, with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. A colder night is expected tonight as temperatures drop to the 20s; a widespread freeze is expected.

The NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire viewing area from 11 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m.Tuesday. Temperatures will fall below freezing for an extended period of time tonight and will damage or kill tender or sensitive crops and plants. Make sure to take steps to protect outdoor vegetation.

More sunshine is expected for Tuesday with warmer marks for the afternoon; highs will return near average in the 60s. Warmer air is expected just in time for the NFL draft, with highs in the 70s and even low 80s by Friday.

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