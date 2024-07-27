Comfortable start to weekend, temperatures rise further into Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cool and comfortable start to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s almost everywhere! Enjoy it as numbers will push into the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity won’t be much of a factor though, so it should feel pretty pleasant again tonight.

It will definitely be hotter Sunday with highs back in the low 90s. Humidity rushes back in Sunday night and Monday as we tap into more tropical air from the south. At the same time, a stationary front will set up shop nearby and bring us a daily chance for showers and storms starting Monday.

Depending on exactly where this front sets up, there is a good chance for beneficial rain from thunderstorms going into the middle of next week. High humidity will make it feel more like the low 90s at times, though.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group