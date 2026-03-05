Dense fog this morning, more rain expected throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of dense fog this morning, especially around the city where visibility could be as low as a quarter mile in spots.

We had one batch of moderate rain move through overnight, with more rounds of rain expected throughout the day. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out late this afternoon and this evening as temperatures push into the 60s.

Most of the rain should wrap up overnight with low clouds and fog again Friday morning. We’ll get a nice break tomorrow as highs push all the way near 70!

A busy Saturday expected with a front that will bring the chance for scattered strong storms late in the afternoon. Damaging winds are the primary threat with drier conditions expected Sunday. High temperatures may get close to a record Saturday with low to mid-70s expected across most neighborhoods ahead of any late-day rain.

