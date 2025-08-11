Dry streak continues Monday with no rain, temps to soar near 90

PITTSBURGH — The dry streak will continue as we start the week with no rain in the forecast again for Monday.

It will be sunny and hot with high temperatures near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will feel hotter as the humidity jumps up ahead of a front that could finally bring a few showers and storms by the middle of the week.

While a stray shower or storm is possible late Tuesday, especially east toward the mountains, the best chance of seeing rain comes Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and storms. We go back into a dry stretch again beginning Thursday.

Always get live, updated forecasts in each and every newcast on WPXI-TV. You can also get alerts on your phone with the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group