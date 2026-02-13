Enjoy the sunshine! Temperatures rebound above freezing

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine today as temperatures rebound above freezing. With a few clouds around tonight and a light southwest breeze, it won’t turn as cold as this morning, with mid to upper 20s more common Saturday morning.

Highs take off near 50 degrees tomorrow with light winds. Enjoy it! More clouds move in Saturday night and Sunday as a system brushes by to our south. It will appear that areas south of Pittsburgh are most likely to see showers, and the bulk of it should be south of I-70. It may be just cold enough for some wet snow to fall over Garrett County, Md., Sunday afternoon.

Behind that system, a ridge of high pressure will take control early next week with highs rebounding above 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. There will be occasional showers next week, particularly Wednesday and again late Thursday into Friday. Depending on how far north the warm air can reach, some of us could see highs approach 60 degrees.

Cold air will make a comeback by next weekend as highs turn more seasonable, so take advantage of next week!

