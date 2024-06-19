EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Temps once again push into the 90s Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The June heat wave continues across the region today as high temperatures, in most areas, will once again push into the 90s.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Friday with heat index values forecast to climb to 105 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will also be unusually warm, offering little relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area except the mountains of Preston and Garrett counties.

Isolated afternoon storms are possible again Wednesday but should not be as widespread. Any thunderstorm that does fire up will bring heavy rain.

