PITTSBURGH — Clouds mix with sun this afternoon, but it will stay much cooler today — highs reach around 50 degrees.

It gets cold tonight — lows will drop to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tuesday is dry and bright but chilly — highs will be in the low 40s.

The cold returns overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with lows dropping across the board into the 20s.

More sunshine early Wednesday with highs in the 40s around 50 degrees. Expect increasing clouds and wind gusts by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A chilly and sometimes steady rain will likely develop for Thanksgiving Day.

Mostly cloudy conditions again on Friday with a few showers possible, and the wind could gust around 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

It looks mostly cloudy over the weekend with highs near average.

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