Few showers, storms could pop up Friday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Big changes are on the way as we head into the weekend.

Much of the day Friday will be dry, but it will be warm and just a bit muggy. Highs will push into the 80s today. A few showers and storms will start to pop late this afternoon and early this evening, mainly northwest of Pittsburgh. Showers and a few storms will overtake the rest of the area tonight. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

Rain will taper off to only a spotty shower or two for Saturday. Much of the day will be dry, but it will be breezy and cool with temperatures in the 60s all day.

Sunday starts another prolonged string of dry weather that will last through much of next week.

