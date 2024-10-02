Few spotty showers, patchy fog expected for early Wednesday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and some patchy fog along with a few spotty showers are expected for the early morning commute. The cloud cover will gradually clear into the afternoon and you will notice the humidity decrease; highs will be near average in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. A clear sky is expected overnight allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 40s, you may need a jacket as you head out the door early Thursday morning.

Look for a dry, bright and comfortable end to the week. Highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday and the upper 70s for some by Friday afternoon. Most of the weekend looks sunny and pleasant with a chance of showers back by Sunday night.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download our Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts while you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group