Pittsburgh-area sees first flakes, lake effect snow showers expected later Monday

PITTSBURGH — Much of the area got its first official flakes overnight! Because the snow is light and ground temperatures are still warm, little to no impacts are expected on the morning commute today.

Lake effect snow showers will intensify a bit later in the day and this evening, especially north of Pittsburgh. Areas along I-80 and east into the mountains could see up to 3 or 4 inches of snow total by Tuesday morning, where travel will be impacted. Elsewhere, amounts should stay around an inch or less.

The cold will be the other big headline with air temperatures in the low 20s Tuesday morning and wind chills as cold as 10°!

Most of the snow showers will wrap up Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain below average through Wednesday and Thursday, along with breezy conditions. Finally, temperatures jump next weekend, although that too may be temporary.

