Flood Watch in effect over potential river ice jams; multiple waves of showers expected Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Multiple waves of showers are expected today, with one this afternoon and a heavier batch later tonight. While severe weather is not expected, thunder and small hail are possible, especially after midnight. A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday afternoon for the potential of river ice jams.

Morning showers will gradually taper off Friday with another chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon with a cold front. Gusty winds to 40 mph are possible, followed by a drop in temperature into the 30s Friday night.

Quiet weather is expected for the front half of the weekend with seasonable temperatures. A storm will gather strength Sunday, but the greatest impacts are expected to be south and east of our area, closer to the coast. However, an enhanced period of snow is possible for the ridges that could result in locally higher amounts into Sunday night.

It will be seasonably cold early next week with highs in the low 30s and lows in the 20s. Some moderation is expected closer to the end of the week, but more cold air could be coming in early March!

