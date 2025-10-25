Frost, freeze remain possible tonight as temperatures expected to fall

Clouds will gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall to the 30s. A frost or freeze remains possible again tonight with temperatures around the freezing mark. Make sure to cover or bring plants in tonight.

Frost/Freeze Alerts

It’ll be much brighter Sunday, expect sunshine with highs rising to the upper 50s in the afternoon. It’ll be mostly clear and chilly for the Steelers game Sunday night. Kick-off temperatures will be near 50 degrees and fall through the 40s throughout the game.

The start of the work week will be bright and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s. The next chance for rain will arrive in the second half of Wednesday and continue through Thursday. Cool and cloudy conditions are expected for Halloween with the potential for a few lingering showers.

