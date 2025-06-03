Hazy skies from Canadian wildfire smoke, highs in the low 80s

PITTSBURGH — Hazy sunshine with much warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon; highs jump to the low 80s.

Canadian wildfire smoke will continue keeping our sky looking hazy, low visibility is possible as the smoke mixes down to the surface a little more later today. The afternoon and evening sky should be particularly hazy, which should help to provide a spectacular sunset. No air quality alerts have been issued; however, those who are unusually sensitive to respiratory ailments should limit overexertion outside this afternoon and evening. The air quality is considered “moderate,” but not bad enough for an alert. Make sure to check back for the latest on the smoke and air quality forecast.

The dry stretch continues Wednesday along with the hazy sunshine; highs will soar to the mid-80s with noticeably more humid air. Scattered thunderstorm chances return Thursday through Saturday morning. This pattern shift will also help push the smoke out of our area for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend.

