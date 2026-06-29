$100K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Butler County gas station

CHICORA, Pa. — Someone who got a Powerball ticket at a Butler County gas station won big on Saturday night!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket sold at the Rummy Mart (BP) in Chicora won $100,000 during Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket used Power Play and matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-16-28-30-59, and the red Powerball 11. Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The gas station earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Whoever won this prize is urged to sign the back of their ticket immediately.

More than 32,000 other Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania won various prizes on Saturday night.

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