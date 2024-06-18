Person rescued from Plum home after tree fell, bringing down wires

PLUM, Pa. — A person was rescued from a house in Plum after a tree fell down during Tuesday’s storms, bringing live wires with it.

Emergency crews were called to Cassius Street shortly before 4 p.m.

The fire department was able to safely get the person outside, avoiding the wires.

No one was hurt.

