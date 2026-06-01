Heat, humidity pick up as week goes on

PITTSBURGH — Smooth sailing weather through the week, perfect for kids wrapping up the school year and ready to head outdoors.

Enjoy another cool night and pleasant day Tuesday but gear up for warmer weather as the week rolls on.

You’ll notice an uptick in temperatures and humidity heading our way Thursday and Friday, with highs about 10 degrees warmer. Muggy weather will be more noticeable heading into the weekend too, setting the stage for scattered showers and storms.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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