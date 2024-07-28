High temperatures, low humidity for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It does not feel too bad this morning with temperatures again in the upper 50s to mid-60s. We’ll warm up quickly today with highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon. We’ll warm up quickly today with highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Humidity is still not much of a factor but it will feel hotter than yesterday.

The leading edge of some moisture moves into the area on Monday. That will bring showers and slow-moving downpours to spots...most likely south and west of Pittsburgh. Each day this week will feature the chance for some heavy rain and storms, especially as we approach Thursday. If we see repeated rounds of heavy rain, localized flash flooding could become a concern. Otherwise, hopefully, we’ll cash in on some beneficial rainfall.

It will be very warm and humid most of this week with highs ranging from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. By mid-week, heat indices could push into the mid to upper 90s at times before hints at slightly cooler air next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group