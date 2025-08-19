Humidity on the rise with mix of sun, clouds Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — The humidity is on the rise with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, and highs will climb to the upper 80s. Heat indices late this afternoon will be around 90 degrees in some locations.

We will stay dry this afternoon and early this evening, but there will be a chance for showers and thunder, mainly after 10 p.m. tonight into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will feel muggy with the chance for scattered showers and a few storms at times. The best chance for a storm will be around dinnertime. Any storm that develops could produce downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

Clouds will linger into Thursday morning, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. More sunshine will mix in through the day, and it will begin to feel more comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Dry Friday with sunshine and highs will rise to the low to mid-80s to finish out the work week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Get the latest updates and alerts on your phone with the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group