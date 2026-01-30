Lows drop into the negatives Friday morning

PITTSBURGH — Fresh snow and mainly clear skies will set the stage for record cold low temperatures early Friday morning and again early Saturday.

Lows will drop to around -6 degrees Friday morning, colder than the current record low of -5 set in 2019. Many outlying areas will be even colder with low temperatures falling to -10 or below.

Another record cold morning is expected Saturday with lows around -7.

Daytime highs will slowly climb back above the zero mark both days into the teens, with a slight moderation forecast next week taking us closer to freezing. Unfortunately, another round of cold air locks in by next Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group