Mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with temps in the 70s

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday will be another spectacular day with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again climb into the mid-70s by late afternoon.

Wet weather returns Wednesday morning with on-and-off showers crossing the area through lunchtime. There will be a break in the rain Wednesday afternoon before showers and storms return Wednesday evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible Wednesday night.

Thursday will be mostly dry, but a shower could linger to start the day. Showers will move in again on Friday.

Check back for the latest forecast for the chance of showers and storms Wednesday on Channel 11 News.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group