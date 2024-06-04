Morning fog will give way to mix of clouds and sun

PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will be felt across the area Tuesday.

Areas of morning fog will give way to a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will soar into the mid-80s by late afternoon. Dew points in the mid-60s will give the air a bit of a heavy feel.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday. While there will be many dry hours during the day, brief pockets of heavier rain will be possible from time to time. It will still be muggy with highs near 80 degrees.

Unsettled weather will continue to close out the week and into the weekend with spotty showers and cooler temperatures.

