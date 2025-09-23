Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with showers decreasing into the evening

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy this afternoon, showers will become less numerous and decrease in coverage into the evening. Highs will be near average today in the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog will develop overnight for the morning commute on Wednesday.

The next round of wet weather will arrive by midday on Wednesday and continue into the afternoon with steady pockets of rain at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible; highs will be around 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with the chance of afternoon and evening showers and a few thunderstorms. Cooler air will settle in late Thursday night into Friday morning with pleasant conditions to finish out the work week on Friday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the alerts while you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group