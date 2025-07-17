Much quieter today, less humid by the evening

PITTSBURGH — Bouts of heavy rain impacted the area Wednesday, with many areas picking up well over an inch. The good news is today should be much more quiet as the cold front presses further south, keeping rain chances primarily south of I-70 by this afternoon.

An isolated shower or storm is not impossible in the city today, but highest coverage of rain will be along the Mason-Dixon line where a low risk for flash flooding remains. It will be warmer today but turning a bit less humid by tonight.

Friday will offer similar albeit cooler weather with more clouds around. Aside from a stray shower, most of the day will be dry. The front that sinks south today will return back north by Saturday, bringing the return of heavy showers, storms.

Saturday appears wetter than Sunday, although the saturated ground may keep a localized flood risk going through the weekend.

