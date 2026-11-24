PITTSBURGH — November chill is back in the air. High temperatures will barely get into the 40s in parts of the region today.

It will be dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but a storm system will develop during the middle of the week, giving us a damp and windy Thanksgiving Day.

A chilly rain will be likely Thursday; rain could be steady at times. It will be windy, too, with wind gusts topping 35 mph.

Rain will continue on and off Thursday night and Friday. Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

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