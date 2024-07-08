Orange Air Quality Alert issued for local counties; high temperatures kick off work week

PITTSBURGH — It will be hot to start the week with highs topping the 90-degree mark both Monday and Tuesday. You’ll notice more humidity on Tuesday, which will make it feel even more uncomfortable.

City of Pittsburgh to open Cooling Centers on Monday, Tuesday

There is an Air Quality Alert - Level Orange Monday for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Air quality will not be good for those with respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly. Please plan on limiting overexertion outside Monday, especially during the heat of the day.

Unsettled weather is expected by midweek for Wednesday and Thursday. The remnants of Beryl will quickly move northeast from Texas to the Great Lakes spreading a soaking rain along the way. We’ll see numerous showers and storms from Beryl late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Our team will continue to monitor this system as it moves inland.

