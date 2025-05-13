Overnight rain could slow down your morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Have your umbrella ready as you head out the door today. Roads will be wet from overnight rain. Rain will taper off to numerous showers during the day with a chance of a rumble of thunder during the afternoon and evening.

Much of the week will be unsettled with spotty thunderstorms Wednesday. Thursday will be dry, but rain will move back in Thursday night along with some thunderstorms.

Storms could be strong heading into Friday morning with on and off showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Again, much of the two days will be rain-free.

