Patchy drizzle, light rain could show up throughout Friday

PITTSBURGH — You probably won’t need the sunglasses today.

Clouds will hang tough throughout the day with patchy drizzle or a very light rain shower from time to time. Most of the day will be dry. Fog could stick around in parts of the area for the morning.

The weekend looks dry with morning clouds giving way to sun Saturday. Clouds will fill back in Sunday. Highs will be in mid to upper 50s both days.

