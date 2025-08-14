Patchy fog to start the day, clouds and sun as Thursday continues

PITTSBURGH — There will be some patchy dense fog as you head out that door today. That will slow your drive time in a few spots. Fog will slowly lift out through mid morning leaving a mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon. Humidity will also fall off a bit making it feel more comfortable.

Temperatures will head back toward 90 degrees Friday and through the weekend. While it won’t be overly humid, it will still feel plenty hot through the weekend.

The next best chance for rain showers returns Tuesday.

