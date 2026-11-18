PITTSBURGH — Another Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Mon Valley today. Those particularly sensitive to respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly should avoid prolonged activity outside today.

After patchy morning fog, sunshine will warm us into the upper 50s today, and it will be the coolest day of the week.

High temperatures will continue to climb through the week, with highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday through Sunday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts while you are on the go!

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