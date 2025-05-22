Pittsburgh area will see rain much of the day Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a water-logged sort of day with showers much of the day. While there will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain in the morning, the steadiest rain will be this afternoon into early this evening.

Watch for ponding on area roads and standing water in low-lying spots. Much of the area will see a quarter inch to a half inch of rain through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-50s throughout the day, nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with only spotty showers. It will remain cool.

Temperatures and conditions will finally improve somewhat over the Memorial Day weekend. Clouds break for more sunshine with dry conditions; highs will be in the 60s.

