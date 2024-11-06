Pittsburgh temperatures hit record high on Election Day

PITTSBURGH — The weather on Election Day will go down in the history books.

High temperatures reached 81 degrees Tuesday, breaking the old record high of 80 set in 1948 and making it the warmest Election Day in Pittsburgh history.

This also ties the record for the latest 80-degree or warmer day recorded in a calendar year and the latest 81-degree temperature ever recorded.

